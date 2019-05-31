First Financial Corp (THFF) Director Buys $15,392.00 in Stock

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Director William Curtis Brighton bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.48 per share, for a total transaction of $15,392.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of THFF traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.62. 1,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $472.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. First Financial had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Corp will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.51. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in First Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Financial by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,160,000 after buying an additional 30,115 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on THFF. BidaskClub lowered First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

