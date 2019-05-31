First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FR. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $34.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $36.21.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

In other news, insider Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $510,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,713,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,786.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,431,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,274 shares during the period. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

