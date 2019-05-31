First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 148,576 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,434,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,576 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $29,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Shaw Communications by 1,138.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of SJR stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/first-trust-advisors-lp-acquires-148576-shares-of-shaw-communications-inc-sjr.html.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.