First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $27,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Charter Communications by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $383.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.88.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $497,113.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $379.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $259.48 and a 1 year high of $387.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

