Foot Locker (FL) Given Buy Rating at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $60.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

“We get it that nobody likes a miss and downward EPS revision. We also suspect that, as the revised EPS growth is very back-half weighted, many will question FL’s ability to achieve its downgraded outlook. But some perspective should be in order. On Friday’s sell off, FL’s shares have come down 25% from where they were heading into the company’s 4Q18 print less than three months ago. At that time, FY20 consensus SSS/EPS was +3.0%/$4.95. Following Friday’s debacle, numbers are coming down, but FY20 consensus SSS/EPS will probably still be higher than what they were before that 4Q18 print. For example, we’re now modeling and this is at the low end of FL’s +MSD%/+HSD% range.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $64.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.26.

NYSE:FL opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the athletic footwear retailer to repurchase up to 17.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 264.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.