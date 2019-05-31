Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $23.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Forestar Group an industry rank of 186 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,968,102 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,723,000 after purchasing an additional 100,434 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,712 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forestar Group (FOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.