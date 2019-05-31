Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.52 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 34.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,741,000 after buying an additional 48,080 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 108,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $1,378,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $84.62 and a 12 month high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

