Fosun International Ltd Takes Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 309,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $7,906,606.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,248,578. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Kramvis sold 55,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $1,547,399.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,868 shares of company stock worth $22,809,006 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

