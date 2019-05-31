GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,492,000 after acquiring an additional 515,506 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 20.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,123,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after acquiring an additional 367,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at $1,262,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

GLOP opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $865.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.19. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.83 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

