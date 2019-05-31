GB Group (GBG) Sets New 1-Year High at $638.00

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 638 ($8.34) and last traded at GBX 627 ($8.19), with a volume of 1537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 631 ($8.25).

Several analysts have issued reports on GBG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of GB Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of GB Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 485 ($6.34) in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 588.20 ($7.69).

Get GB Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 95.00.

In other GB Group news, insider Chris Clark sold 110,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.31), for a total value of £533,715 ($697,393.18).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/gb-group-gbg-sets-new-1-year-high-at-638-00.html.

GB Group Company Profile (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.