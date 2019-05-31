Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gemphire Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Get Gemphire Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GEMP opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.04. Gemphire Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $11.43.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that Gemphire Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics by 2,210.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 645,822 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gemphire Therapeutics

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy.

Further Reading: Correction

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.