General Motors (GM) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Edwardsville acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 14.2% in the first quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 594,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,048,000 after buying an additional 74,056 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its stake in General Motors by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 239,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,021,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 32,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 23,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

NYSE:GM traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.30. 2,236,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,327,627. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In related news, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $1,299,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,713.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

