GeoCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,994.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00005776 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $1,994.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.76 or 0.01304647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00064188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013610 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000808 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.