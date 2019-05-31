Geode Capital Management LLC Has $57.54 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 454,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $57,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $51,273,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 527,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,737,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 115,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 70,681 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 963,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,693,000 after buying an additional 220,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JLL. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

JLL opened at $127.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52-week low of $119.79 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.41. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio is 7.02%.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

