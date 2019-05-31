GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Director Plc Glaxosmithkline Buys 385,714 Shares

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 385,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $5,399,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Plc Glaxosmithkline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 325,000 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,850,000.00.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.73. 1,088,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 171.27% and a net margin of 12.27%. Analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4953 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,232,000 after purchasing an additional 597,367 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Shore Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

