Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.43.

NASDAQ:GBT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 556,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,608. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.51 and a quick ratio of 14.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 2.10.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

