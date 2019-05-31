GlobalBoost-Y Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 79.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $341,108.00 and $274.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,564.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.44 or 0.03164051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.40 or 0.05211848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.68 or 0.01341900 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.08 or 0.01089175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00102455 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.01073058 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00342731 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00019924 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 16,769,471 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

