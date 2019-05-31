Globeflex Capital L P Acquires Shares of 45,224 Carbonite Inc (CARB)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,224 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Carbonite by 2,085.9% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carbonite by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carbonite by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Carbonite by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Carbonite by 17.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

CARB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carbonite to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Carbonite from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carbonite has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

In other Carbonite news, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Norman Guadagno sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $40,554.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,490 shares of company stock valued at $348,369. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARB opened at $23.87 on Friday. Carbonite Inc has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $816.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carbonite Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

