GMS (GMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

GMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GMS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GMS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. GMS has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $722.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.41.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.13). GMS had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $723.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GMS will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 52.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 693,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 239,118 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in GMS by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 426,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 272,987 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in GMS by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,586,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after buying an additional 129,983 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $5,043,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 575,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 281,231 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

