Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Unum Group (UNM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,431 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Unum Group by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $53,747.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of UNM opened at $32.61 on Friday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

