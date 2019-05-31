Group One Trading L.P. Invests $57,000 in Travelzoo (TZOO)

Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 71,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Travelzoo by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 273,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Travelzoo by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in Travelzoo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 207,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849 shares during the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TZOO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,500. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $217.37 million, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Christian Alexander Smart acquired 6,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $78,060.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $117,623.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,811 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,508. 55.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelzoo Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

