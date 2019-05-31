Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $11.10.

SUPV stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of -0.10.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $102.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Grupo Supervielle’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 220,921 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 665.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 696,183 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 449,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

