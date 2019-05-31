Hammerson (HMSO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $269.80

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 269.80 ($3.53) and last traded at GBX 274.60 ($3.59), with a volume of 281990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277.90 ($3.63).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 392 ($5.12).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29.

In related news, insider David Atkins bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £50,150 ($65,529.86). Also, insider Timon Drakesmith sold 13,447 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.97), for a total transaction of £51,098.60 ($66,769.37).

About Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

