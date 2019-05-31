Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 226,000 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 16.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,254,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,552,000 after buying an additional 311,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,403,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,401,000 after buying an additional 793,283 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 197,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STI shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.72 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

Shares of STI stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

In other SunTrust Banks news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 41,882 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $2,642,754.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,395,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $115,397.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,332 shares of company stock worth $3,177,368. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

