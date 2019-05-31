Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 52,675.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,333 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 17.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAFC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $661.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial Corp has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $31.25.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $51.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 21.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In related news, Director Joseph K. Rho sold 64,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $1,439,617.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 363,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph K. Rho sold 21,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $483,239.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,120.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,296. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

