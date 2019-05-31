Head-To-Head Analysis: HUYA (HUYA) versus Its Peers

HUYA (NYSE: HUYA) is one of 52 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare HUYA to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get HUYA alerts:

15.9% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA -35.91% 4.60% 3.70% HUYA Competitors -6.57% -11.82% -3.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HUYA and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $678.27 million -$281.83 million 218.50 HUYA Competitors $7.81 billion $1.84 billion 9.52

HUYA’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than HUYA. HUYA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HUYA and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 1 1 10 0 2.75 HUYA Competitors 742 2640 5630 286 2.59

HUYA presently has a consensus price target of $29.78, indicating a potential upside of 36.28%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 98.30%. Given HUYA’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HUYA has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

HUYA peers beat HUYA on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.