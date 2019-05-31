Head to Head Contrast: Chinanet Online (CNET) and Infinite Group (IMCI)

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Chinanet Online has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Group has a beta of 3.72, suggesting that its share price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Chinanet Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Infinite Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Chinanet Online shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chinanet Online and Infinite Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chinanet Online $57.15 million 0.34 -$14.02 million N/A N/A Infinite Group $7.41 million 0.06 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Infinite Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chinanet Online.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chinanet Online and Infinite Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chinanet Online 0 0 0 0 N/A Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Chinanet Online and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chinanet Online -25.64% -89.30% -42.37% Infinite Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Infinite Group beats Chinanet Online on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chinanet Online Company Profile

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet advertising portals, including 28.com; and liansuo.com. It also produces and distributes television shows comprising advertisements. The company serves customers in the food and beverage, women accessories, footwear, apparel and garments, home goods and construction materials, environmental protection equipment, cosmetic and health care, education network, and other industries. ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Infinite Group Company Profile

Infinite Group, Inc. provides managed information technology (IT) and virtualization services, and develops and provides cybersecurity tools and solutions to private businesses and government agencies in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated network vulnerability management system that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology. The company also provides cloud computing services, including public and private cloud architecture, hybrid cloud hosting, server virtualization, and desktop virtualization solutions; and level 2 Microsoft and Hewlett Packard server, and software-based managed services through its partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. In addition, it sells third party software licenses, as well as offers virtualization support services. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

