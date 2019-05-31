Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 165 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $63.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $71.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

