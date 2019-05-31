Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 80,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 93,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in PepsiCo by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,243,000. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 31,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.65.

In other news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,599,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,494 shares of company stock worth $7,698,345. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $128.61 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $130.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $180.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 65.12%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

