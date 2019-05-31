Hiveterminal Token Market Capitalization Reaches $2.76 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $85,833.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00380353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.93 or 0.02252216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00155509 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,718,841 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.