Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Stake Lessened by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hologic by 10.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 16.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 12.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 9.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 451,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.02.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $318,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 12,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $585,888.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $818.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 26.73% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

