Home Depot Inc (HD) Stake Increased by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 7,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $191.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $4,343,489.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,194 shares of company stock worth $7,862,841. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.29.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/home-depot-inc-hd-stake-increased-by-interocean-capital-llc.html.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.