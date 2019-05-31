Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) Shares Sold by THB Asset Management

THB Asset Management reduced its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 401,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Hometrust Bancshares comprises approximately 1.5% of THB Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. THB Asset Management’s holdings in Hometrust Bancshares were worth $10,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 89,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 138.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 67,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

Hometrust Bancshares stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.50. 131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,516. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $457.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) Shares Sold by THB Asset Management” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/hometrust-bancshares-inc-htbi-shares-sold-by-thb-asset-management.html.

Hometrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.