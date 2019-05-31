Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 100,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HMC opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.60). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $4,049.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4,011.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $60.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HMC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Nomura raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

