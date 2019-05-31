Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 289.1% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. ValuEngine upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $165.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $174.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

