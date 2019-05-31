Howland Capital Management LLC Has $22.15 Million Holdings in 3M Co (MMM)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 1.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $22,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. HC Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 116,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 97,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after buying an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Dillon purchased 1,200 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM stock opened at $160.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. restated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $184.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $221.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.83.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

