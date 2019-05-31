Huber Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 567.7% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $804,874.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 151,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,840 shares of company stock worth $3,257,201. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of KO opened at $49.25 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

