Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ICLK traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,122. The company has a market capitalization of $206.55 million, a P/E ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 2.09. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 315,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Iclick Interactive Asia Group makes up 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

