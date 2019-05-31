Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 261.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 315.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 27,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $72.63 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $118.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/icon-wealth-partners-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-mks-instruments-inc-mksi.html.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.