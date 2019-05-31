Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes $58,000 Position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,275,000 after buying an additional 27,587 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter worth $1,313,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 502.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $179.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $194.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1-year low of $132.75 and a 1-year high of $207.84.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $184.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $7,107,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

