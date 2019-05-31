IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,774,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of IHS Markit worth $1,292,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,235,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,972,000 after buying an additional 34,276 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 39.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 64.8% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 633,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 24.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

INFO stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. IHS Markit had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 30,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $1,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $2,249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,670,987.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

