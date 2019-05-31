Imperial Capital Comments on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued on Thursday, May 30th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $46.00 price target on Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

CNK opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.51 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.85%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $173,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,323. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,183,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,263,000 after acquiring an additional 494,773 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

