ING Groep NV (INGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.69 ($15.92).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.