Innospec (IOSP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Innospec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec stock opened at $81.87 on Thursday. Innospec has a 12 month low of $53.07 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Innospec will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 20.70%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 6,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $542,749.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,519,641.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $127,419.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,758.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,083 shares of company stock worth $1,261,814. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,135,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after acquiring an additional 142,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,659,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,042,000 after acquiring an additional 214,162 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 2.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 927,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,840 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 0.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 390,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Innospec by 72.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 366,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,515,000 after acquiring an additional 153,879 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.