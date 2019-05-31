Insider Buying: Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) CAO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) CAO Robert Bryan Eisman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $30,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,516.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMBC stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $23.34.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $100.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.65 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 37.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMBC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,190,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020,294 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,186 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,092,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 317,979 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

