Insider Buying: Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Director Purchases 285 Shares of Stock

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Director Catherine M. Burzik bought 285 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $225.89 per share, for a total transaction of $64,378.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Catherine M. Burzik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Catherine M. Burzik bought 30 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $247.96 per share, for a total transaction of $7,438.80.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.33. The stock had a trading volume of 467,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,601. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,666,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,654,895,000 after purchasing an additional 283,433 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 19,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

