Insider Buying: Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Director Buys 3,750 Shares of Stock

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Director James F. Hinrichs bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.47 per share, for a total transaction of $256,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $448,410.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $92.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.29 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Integer from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,737,000 after acquiring an additional 27,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 950,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,080 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Integer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,610,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Integer by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 582,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,922,000 after buying an additional 292,530 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,458,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

