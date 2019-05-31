Insider Selling: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Vice Chairman Sells 299,741 Shares of Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Vice Chairman John M. Pasquesi sold 299,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $10,188,196.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ACGL stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. 1,358,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,504. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 44,162 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,303,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,626,000 after purchasing an additional 171,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,874,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,009,802,000 after purchasing an additional 144,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 306,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Insider Selling: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Vice Chairman Sells 299,741 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/insider-selling-arch-capital-group-ltd-acgl-vice-chairman-sells-299741-shares-of-stock.html.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.