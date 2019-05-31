Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) insider David M. O’Connor sold 11,198 shares of Churchill China stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,520 ($19.86), for a total value of £170,209.60 ($222,408.99).

CHH opened at GBX 1,575 ($20.58) on Friday. Churchill China plc has a 1 year low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,640 ($21.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $172.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23.

Get Churchill China alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a GBX 20.30 ($0.27) dividend. This is an increase from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.45%.

WARNING: “Insider Selling: Churchill China plc (CHH) Insider Sells 11,198 Shares of Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/insider-selling-churchill-china-plc-chh-insider-sells-11198-shares-of-stock.html.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products for retail, hospitality, and household markets worldwide. It offers ceramic tabletop products, such as cups, plates, bowls, accessories, jugs, trays and boards, saucers, cookware, beverage pots, chips mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, stands and risers, mugs, sugar bowls, counter servingware, cutlery, pepper and salt products, crates and carriers, glassware, bud vases, butter blocks/pads, knives, spoons, lids, forks, sachet holders, egg cups, ashtrays, and vinegar/oil bottles.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.