Insider Selling: GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK) Insider Sells 10,369 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) insider Hany Massarany sold 10,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $68,435.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 824,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,676.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hany Massarany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Hany Massarany sold 6,247 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $41,355.14.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Hany Massarany sold 7,837 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $53,526.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 210,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.93. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $382.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.55.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 71.40% and a negative return on equity of 137.04%. The company had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNMK shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

